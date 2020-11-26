Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Northern head coach Mohammad Wasim believes wicketkeeper-batsman Rohail Nazir is not “that far away from making his international debut”.

Nazir has been part of Pakistan’s side lately in order to be around the national players and get some experience.

There is a lot of hype around the 19-year-old and many see him as Pakistan’s next breakout star.

“I don’t think he is that far away from making his international debut. He is probably number 3 in terms of wicketkeeper-batsmen in the country,” Wasim told PakPassion. “He is also one of those who performed well last year in red-ball cricket and also captained the Pakistan Under-19 side, and also lead Northern against the MCC.

“He is a strong character who understands his game well and also has those leadership traits that are needed for a captain. There is a long way to go for him, but he is learning fast. And whilst it’s more fashionable to talk about how good a wicketkeeper like Rohail is with the bat, I would break rank and say that his keeping is what makes him brilliant.

“Of course, he can bat too and especially in white-ball cricket where he proved himself last year when I gave him chances in the top order where he got a few fifties. And this is how I try and improve players’ chances of playing for the country by playing them in the right position. For example, if Pakistan need a wicketkeeping-batsman who goes in at 7 or 8 and finishes the game then sending Rohail as an opener will not prepare him for his role in the senior side.

“Rohail has the ability to not just bat well but he is a clean striker of the ball who can hit sixes. He does need to work on his batting especially in red-ball cricket where the ball is doing a bit, but as far white-ball cricket is concerned, his batting is right up there with the top players in Pakistan.”

Rohail has been included in Pakistan’s team for the tour of New Zealand and was named captain of the Pakistan Shaheens team as well.

Pakistan will play three T20 Internationals and two Tests in New Zealand, with the series beginning on December 18 and concluding on January 7.

ALSO CHECK OUT: He is the best power-hitter in Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim asks why 29-year-old batsman isn’t in the national team

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 7034 ( 14.44 % ) Babar Azam 34484 ( 70.8 % ) Steve Smith 1276 ( 2.62 % ) Ben Stokes 2646 ( 5.43 % ) Kane Williamson 1424 ( 2.92 % ) Rashid Khan 308 ( 0.63 % ) Pat Cummins 52 ( 0.11 % ) Rohit Sharma 793 ( 1.63 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 202 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 140 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 345 ( 0.71 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...