I’m not powerless, Pakistan player insists he has a say in selection matters

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made it clear that he is not powerless when it comes to selection matters.

Azam noted that as leader of the national team, he gets a say in which players should be selected.

He added that whenever anything regarding selection pops up, he ensures his “input proves beneficial for the team”.

“I give my feedback in selection of the side because I’m the one who is supposed to lead the side on the field. I try to ensure that my input proves beneficial for the team,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Azam has been in sensational form as of late as he made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series against Zimbabwe, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

He continued to shine in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs as he scored 65 in the Qualifier and 63 not out in the final to lead the Karachi Kings to their first-ever title.

The 26-year-old’s next assignment will be the tour of New Zealand, which will consist of three T20 Internationals and two Tests that will run from December 18 to January 7.

