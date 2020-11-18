His potential is through the roof, Ijaz Ahmed backs 24-year-old to be super successful

Ijaz Ahmed (left) said Imran Rafiq has a lot of potential

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed is backing batsman Imran Rafiq to be extremely successful in the future.

Ijaz told Geo Super that the 24-year-old has “a lot of potential” as he has been very impressive in the few first-class and List A games he has played thus far.

Rafiq has featured in 16 first-class matches and scored 928 runs, which includes three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 42.18.

He has also played 13 List A games and accumulated 587 runs, which includes seven half-centuries, at an average of 65.22.

Recently, Rafiq has been playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

In Southern Punjab’s match against Balochistan, the talented youngster scored an unbeaten 56.

He also made a match-winning 66 not out for the Pakistan Shaheens in their five-wicket win over the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in a 50-over game in February this year.

