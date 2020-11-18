Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan Under-19 head coach Ijaz Ahmed is backing batsman Imran Rafiq to be extremely successful in the future.
Ijaz told Geo Super that the 24-year-old has “a lot of potential” as he has been very impressive in the few first-class and List A games he has played thus far.
Rafiq has featured in 16 first-class matches and scored 928 runs, which includes three centuries and three fifties, at an average of 42.18.
He has also played 13 List A games and accumulated 587 runs, which includes seven half-centuries, at an average of 65.22.
Recently, Rafiq has been playing for Southern Punjab in the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.
In Southern Punjab’s match against Balochistan, the talented youngster scored an unbeaten 56.
He also made a match-winning 66 not out for the Pakistan Shaheens in their five-wicket win over the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) in a 50-over game in February this year.
