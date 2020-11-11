Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has thanked Zimbabwe for touring the country for a limited overs series.

Pakistan and Zimbabwe played three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The men in green won the ODI series 2-1, with Zimbabwe triumphing in the final match via a Super Over, and triumphed 3-0 in the T20 series.

Azam made scores of 19, 77 not out and 125 in the ODI series, and followed it up by making 82 and 51 in the first two T20 Internationals. He didn’t bat in the third match of the series.

With the Zimbabwe series done and dusted, Azam is now looking forward to the Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoffs, where he will be looking to help the Karachi Kings win their first-ever title.

Champions! Missed the presence of Pakistan crowd again but cricket in Pakistan is always beyond cricket. Special shout out to Zimbabwe Cricket Team for touring Pakistan. On to PSL now! #PakistanZindabad #PAKvZIM pic.twitter.com/1kobt9bJXD — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) November 10, 2020

“Champions! Missed the presence of [the] Pakistan crowd again but cricket in Pakistan is always beyond cricket. Special shout out to [the] Zimbabwe cricket team for touring Pakistan. On to PSL now!” Azam said on Twitter.

The Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be held on November 14, while Eliminator 2 will take place on November 15.

As for the final, it will be played on November 17.

The Qualifier will see the Multan Sultans take on the Kings, while the Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash in Eliminator 1.

Eliminator 2 will be between the loser of the Qualifier and winner of Eliminator 1.

