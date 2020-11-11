Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Danish Kaneria has admitted that Pakistan spinner Usman Qadir absolutely bamboozled Zimbabwe during the T20 series.
Qadir, the son of legendary Pakistan spinner Abdul Qadir, made his T20 International debut in the first game of the series and finished as the highest wicket-taker with eight wickets in three matches at an average of 7.50 and an economy rate of 5.45.
His best performance came in the third T20 International, where he took career-best figures of 4-13 off his four overs.
Usman Qadir bamboozled Zimbabwe!Pakistan Crush Zimbabwe to watch full video click the link https://t.co/DjC0KPlN2M
— Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) November 10, 2020
“Usman Qadir bamboozled Zimbabwe,” Kaneria, who is a former Pakistan spinner, said on Twitter.
