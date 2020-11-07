Babar Azam: “I enjoy watching Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl for Pakistan”
Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has said that he loves watch left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi in action.
Afridi, who has been a wicket-taking machine as of late, has established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats of the game despite only being 20 years old.
Azam’s comments comes after Afridi achieved a career-high ODI ranking.
Afridi rose to 16th place on the standings, marking the first time he has broken into the top 20 in his young international career.
“I enjoy watching Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl for Pakistan,” the 26-year-old was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
