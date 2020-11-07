Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan limited overs captain Babar Azam has said that he loves watch left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi in action.

Afridi, who has been a wicket-taking machine as of late, has established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack in all three formats of the game despite only being 20 years old.

Azam’s comments comes after Afridi achieved a career-high ODI ranking.

Afridi rose to 16th place on the standings, marking the first time he has broken into the top 20 in his young international career.

“I enjoy watching Shaheen Shah Afridi bowl for Pakistan,” the 26-year-old was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5152 ( 15.05 % ) Babar Azam 23850 ( 69.66 % ) Steve Smith 1000 ( 2.92 % ) Ben Stokes 2027 ( 5.92 % ) Kane Williamson 890 ( 2.6 % ) Rashid Khan 233 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 535 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 139 ( 0.41 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 261 ( 0.76 % )

