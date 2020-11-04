Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has said that he will try not to make the same mistakes again after his side lost the third ODI against Zimbabwe.

Azam scored a magnificent 125, which came off 125 balls and included 13 boundaries and a six, in the match, but Zimbabwe ultimately triumphed via a Super Over.

Azam noted that he will seek advice from the coaching staff in order to “see how I could have done things better”.

“We had some good performances by the players and I also learnt a lot from the boys. Any mistakes that I made as a captain, I will try not to make them again,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“You learn every day from your mistakes so you don’t make the same mistake again. I [will] speak to the coaches to see how I could have done things better so I have learnt a lot.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: I should have finished the game, Pakistan batsman criticises himself over missed opportunity

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5032 ( 14.97 % ) Babar Azam 23446 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 977 ( 2.91 % ) Ben Stokes 1994 ( 5.93 % ) Kane Williamson 867 ( 2.58 % ) Rashid Khan 228 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 525 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 136 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 257 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 5032 ( 14.97 % ) Babar Azam 23446 ( 69.75 % ) Steve Smith 977 ( 2.91 % ) Ben Stokes 1994 ( 5.93 % ) Kane Williamson 867 ( 2.58 % ) Rashid Khan 228 ( 0.68 % ) Pat Cummins 43 ( 0.13 % ) Rohit Sharma 525 ( 1.56 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 136 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 108 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 257 ( 0.76 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...