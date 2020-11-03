Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has hailed left-arm pace bowler Taj Wali’s ability to follow the bowling plan.

Faisal’s comments come in the midst of his side’s Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Southern Punjab.

Taj took two wickets in the first innings and currently has one wicket in the second innings.

“Brilliant set up by Taj Wali, sticking on the bowling plan and areas to pitch [for] particular batsmen and [the] end result was [brilliant] for his team and for him!” Faisal said on Twitter.

