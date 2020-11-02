Waqar Younis: “I am hoping that Misbah is looking to bring in more youngsters in the upcoming matches so that we know who is suited for what format of cricket”
Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan bowling coach Waqar Younis has said that head coach Misbah-ul-Haq needs to keep giving youngsters a chance to shine going forward.
This will lead to Pakistan being able to identify talented players who can potentially have long and successful career.
Furthermore, it will also help the team management determine which players are suited to which formats.
“I am hoping that Misbah is looking to bring in more youngsters in the upcoming matches so that we know who is suited for what format of cricket,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion.
ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s aggressive and puts the bowlers under pressure, Waqar Younis loves 20-year-old Pakistan batsman’s big-hitting style
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related