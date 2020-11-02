Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Bowling coach Waqar Younis believes that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi “will be a handful for Pakistan in the coming years”.

Waqar’s prediction about Afridi comes after the 20-year-old has already established himself as the spearhead of Pakistan’s pace attack.

Afridi has been in red-hot form lately and has continued to shine in the ongoing ODI series against Zimbabwe.

In the first ODI on Friday, he took figures of 5-49 off his 10 overs to lead Pakistan to a 26-run win.

Even though he didn’t take any wickets in the second ODI on Sunday, he kept it tight as he only conceded 36 runs from his 10 overs.

“T20Is, ODIs and Tests are all different formats and [the] good thing about Shaheen Shah Afridi is that he is able to learn and adapt quickly to all those formats,” Waqar was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “As you would have seen in these ODIs that he has adjusted really well and the way he is taking wickets, he will be a handful for Pakistan in the coming years.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: He’s tall, swings the ball and gets extra bounce, Waqar Younis hails Pakistan rising star with wonderful talent

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4812 ( 15.09 % ) Babar Azam 22157 ( 69.49 % ) Steve Smith 939 ( 2.94 % ) Ben Stokes 1915 ( 6.01 % ) Kane Williamson 837 ( 2.62 % ) Rashid Khan 209 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 39 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 500 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 128 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 104 ( 0.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 247 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 4812 ( 15.09 % ) Babar Azam 22157 ( 69.49 % ) Steve Smith 939 ( 2.94 % ) Ben Stokes 1915 ( 6.01 % ) Kane Williamson 837 ( 2.62 % ) Rashid Khan 209 ( 0.66 % ) Pat Cummins 39 ( 0.12 % ) Rohit Sharma 500 ( 1.57 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 128 ( 0.4 % ) Kagiso Rabada 104 ( 0.33 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 247 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...