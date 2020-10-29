Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan seamer Umar Gul called out the fake friends in the Pakistan team who deserted him when he suffered a back injury in 2004/05.

Gul said that he thought his friends in the team would be there for him in his time of need, but was angry and hurt when they turned their backs on him.

While he was surrounded by so many fake friends, Gul noted that there were a few close friends who stuck by him through the lowest points of his career.

“There are highs and lows in all aspects of life and cricket is no different,” he told PakPassion. “If I look back at the period when I was out of cricket due to a back injury in 2004/5, I realized that all those people who claimed to be my friends when I was part of the Pakistan side deserted me when I needed their support which was quite a depressing situation.

“A lot of experts at that time were saying that my career was effectively over, and I noticed that a few fair-weather friends immediately walked away from me. That was a hard pill to swallow but then on the positive side, this time also showed me who my real friends were.

“To this day, I am thankful to those friends who stuck by me at that low point of my career and of course, I am indebted to my family who kept on encouraging me during that time.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Don’t chase after money and fame, hugely successful Pakistan bowler advises youngsters

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3633 ( 17.63 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.42 % ) Javed Miandad 1144 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 5216 ( 25.31 % ) Imran Khan 5029 ( 24.4 % ) Zaheer Abbas 362 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 935 ( 4.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1517 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1750 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 164 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 3633 ( 17.63 % ) Waqar Younis 498 ( 2.42 % ) Javed Miandad 1144 ( 5.55 % ) Shahid Afridi 5216 ( 25.31 % ) Imran Khan 5029 ( 24.4 % ) Zaheer Abbas 362 ( 1.76 % ) Younis Khan 935 ( 4.54 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 1517 ( 7.36 % ) Saeed Anwar 1750 ( 8.49 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 164 ( 0.8 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 361 ( 1.75 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...