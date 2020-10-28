Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Fakhar Zaman has said that he never worries about his place in the team being in danger.

Zaman has been in and out of the national team as of late, but is expected to be a regular face in the side for the upcoming limited overs series against Zimbabwe, especially after he dominated in the National T20 Cup and helped Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lift the coveted trophy.

Zaman finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 420 runs in 12 matches, which included five fifties, at an average of 35 and a strike-rate of 147.88.

“I never think about the fact that my place in the team is in danger. My aim is to give my 100 percent every time. I am not tensed about who is performing or not,” Zaman was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

He also said it’s good to see young cricketers like Haider Ali and Abdullah Shafique making a name for themselves and competing with batmen like himself for a spot in the Pakistan team.

“It is good sign for Pakistan cricket team that competition is increasing for places. I hope more talented players emerge and compete for a spot in the team,” he said.

Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals, with all the matches taking place in Rawalpindi.

The ODIs will be played from October 30 to November 3, while the T20 Internationals will run from November 7 to 10.

