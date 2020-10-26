Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Balochistan head coach Faisal Iqbal has told batsman Sami Aslam to “keep piling the runs” following his strong start to the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

Aslam scored 56, which came off 97 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes, on the opening day of Balochistan’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 24-year-old last played for Pakistan in October 2017, but Faisal is backing him to keep scoring runs.

“Great knock Sami Aslam, long way to go, keep piling the runs!” Faisal said on Twitter.

Aslam was well supported by Bismillah Khan, who struck an unbeaten 102 that came off 200 balls and included 12 boundaries.

Kashif Bhatti added 98 runs off 126 deliveries, which included 19 boundaries, as Balochistan ended the day on 310/7.

