Rashid Latif admitted that he is extremely impressed with fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Bismillah Khan.

This comes after Bismillah starred for Balochistan on the opening day of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The 30-year-old struck an unbeaten 102, which came off 200 balls and included 12 boundaries, as Balochistan ended the day on 310/7.

“Well played Bismillah Khan 102*,” Latif said on Twitter.

Bismillah was well supported by Kashif Bhatti, who scored 98 runs off 126 deliveries, which included 19 boundaries, and Sami Aslam, who made 56, which came off 97 balls and included six boundaries and two sixes.

