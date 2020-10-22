Which Pakistan legend has a bowling average of 1 in ODI cricket?

Pakistan legend Mohammad Yousuf has a bowling average of one in ODI cricket

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mohammad Yousuf is best remembered for being one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan ever produced, but did you know he boasts an incredible bowling average of one in ODI cricket.

Yousuf took his one and only international wicket in Pakistan’s match against Zimbabwe during the 2007 World Cup.

He dismissed Chris Mpofu for one run to finish off the game, which Pakistan won by 93 runs via the DLS method.

Yousuf played 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

The 45-year-old also took part in three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.

