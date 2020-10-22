Which Pakistan legend has a bowling average of 1 in ODI cricket?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Mohammad Yousuf is best remembered for being one of the greatest batsmen Pakistan ever produced, but did you know he boasts an incredible bowling average of one in ODI cricket.
Yousuf took his one and only international wicket in Pakistan’s match against Zimbabwe during the 2007 World Cup.
He dismissed Chris Mpofu for one run to finish off the game, which Pakistan won by 93 runs via the DLS method.
Question: Which player has the best ODI bowling average?
Sensible answer: For a minimum of 50 wickets, Rashid Khan with an average of 18.54
Fun answer: Mohammad Yousuf with an average of 1️⃣ 🔥 #BowlersMonth pic.twitter.com/B809j5oM9t
Yousuf played 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.
He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.
The 45-year-old also took part in three T20 Internationals and made 50 runs at an average of 16.66.
