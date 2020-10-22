Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar hailed tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as “two great athletes of [the] modern era”.
Akhtar’s praise for the duo comes after Nadal became just the second men’s player after Federer to win 20 Grand Slams.
The 34-year-old won his 20th Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open – a tournament which he has triumphed in 13 times now.
As for Federer, he has also won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career.
Two great athletes of modern era. https://t.co/68G3My31gM
— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 21, 2020
ALSO CHECK OUT: Bayern Munich are pure pace and power, Pakistan player loves their style of play
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?