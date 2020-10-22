‘Two great athletes of the modern era’, Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar hails tennis icons

Posted on by
Shoaib Akhtar called tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal two great athletes of the modern era

Shoaib Akhtar: “Two great athletes of [the] modern era”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar hailed tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as “two great athletes of [the] modern era”.

Akhtar’s praise for the duo comes after Nadal became just the second men’s player after Federer to win 20 Grand Slams.

The 34-year-old won his 20th Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open – a tournament which he has triumphed in 13 times now.

As for Federer, he has also won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Bayern Munich are pure pace and power, Pakistan player loves their style of play

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?
Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time?

Leave a Reply