Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar hailed tennis icons Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as “two great athletes of [the] modern era”.

Akhtar’s praise for the duo comes after Nadal became just the second men’s player after Federer to win 20 Grand Slams.

The 34-year-old won his 20th Grand Slam title at this year’s French Open – a tournament which he has triumphed in 13 times now.

As for Federer, he has also won 20 Grand Slam titles in his career.

Two great athletes of modern era. https://t.co/68G3My31gM — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) October 21, 2020

