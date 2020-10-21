Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Wahab Riaz has made it clear that it’s wrong to say his pace has dropped.

Explaining why, Wahab noted that he was bowling over 145 kph in the recently-concluded National T20 Cup.

The 35-year-old represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who won the tournament, and was the third-highest wicket-taker with 16 victims in 10 matches at an average of 20.43 and an economy rate of 8.87.

However, Wahab said that he was also bowling at speeds above 145 kph in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wahab was the third-highest wicket-taker in that competition as well as he claimed 11 wickets in nine games for the Peshawar Zalmi at an average of 23.18 and an economy rate of 8.01.

“My pace is naturally developed and I don’t feel like it has cut down. I was bowling above 145+ in the recently concluded National T20 Cup and in Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year,” he said on YouTube channel Cricket Baaz as quoted by Ary Sports.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 2287 ( 13.75 % ) Babar Azam 11558 ( 69.47 % ) Steve Smith 581 ( 3.49 % ) Ben Stokes 1157 ( 6.95 % ) Kane Williamson 435 ( 2.61 % ) Rashid Khan 99 ( 0.6 % ) Pat Cummins 27 ( 0.16 % ) Rohit Sharma 229 ( 1.38 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 70 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 53 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 142 ( 0.85 % )

