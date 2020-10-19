Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

South Africa pace bowler Anrich Nortje believes that he can break Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar’s record for the fastest ball ever bowled.

Akhtar’s record-breaking delivery was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

But, with Nortje hitting speeds of 155 kph in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), where he is representing the Delhi Capitals, the 26-year-old said that Akhtar’s record is firmly in his sights.

“Hopefully it’s something I’ve got in me and it’s definitely something I’ve wanted to do,” he told India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin in an interview as quoted by Geo Super.

“Maybe a good wicket, some adrenaline, the right combination and I can do it this IPL or maybe in the future.”

