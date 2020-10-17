Nine Pakistan players breach National T20 Cup bio-secure protocols

Image courtesy of: Samaa TV

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced that nine players breached the bio-secure protocols in place for the ongoing National T20 Cup.

In addition to the nine players, three officials were also found to have conducted the same offence as all of them spent time outside bio-secure bubble within the vicinity of the team hotel.

As a result, urgent COVID-19 tests were carried out on the players and officials, with all of them coming back negative.

Given the recklessness of their actions, the 12 people involved paid for their tests.

“The PCB is disturbed and disappointed that some senior players and officials have breached the bio-secure bubble during the National T20 Cup. In doing so, they have put at risk the integrity of the tournament and, health and safety of their colleagues,” PCB Director – High Performance, Nadeem Khan was quoted as saying by the PCB’s website.

“This is completely unacceptable to the PCB and following meetings with the concerned players and their team officials, it has been agreed there will be zero-tolerance for future breaches and those violating the protocols will be expelled from the ongoing and future tournaments.

“I expect the players and officials to show responsibility as the world is watching and international cricket is standing at our doorsteps. Their irresponsible actions can put into jeopardy all the efforts of the PCB in organising and inviting sides during these challenging Covid-19 times.”

The National T20 Cup semi-finals will be held on Saturday, with Northern taking on Southern Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa going up against Sindh.

