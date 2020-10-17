Ehsan Mani: England tour will convince Australia to come to Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani believes that if England tour Pakistan, it will convince Australia to come to the country.
Mani’s comments come after reports surfaced that England are considering playing a three-match T20 series in Pakistan in January 2021.
Mani admitted that England visiting Pakistan will have a very big effect as it will put the other top teams at ease and make them more willing to tour the nation.
“It is a small step but the spillover effect will be very big. This will build their [England] confidence. 12 to 13 players from their side already played in our PSL. The comfort level has already been raised,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
“This small tour, which will probably be for a week if it happens, will give confidence to Cricket Australia that if England can come than we should have nothing to worry about. England is scheduled to come back in 2022. These are just the little building blocks that complete the entire picture.”
