Ehsan Mani: England tour will convince Australia to come to Pakistan

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani believes that if England tour Pakistan, it will convince Australia to come to the country.

Mani’s comments come after reports surfaced that England are considering playing a three-match T20 series in Pakistan in January 2021.

Mani admitted that England visiting Pakistan will have a very big effect as it will put the other top teams at ease and make them more willing to tour the nation.

“It is a small step but the spillover effect will be very big. This will build their [England] confidence. 12 to 13 players from their side already played in our PSL. The comfort level has already been raised,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“This small tour, which will probably be for a week if it happens, will give confidence to Cricket Australia that if England can come than we should have nothing to worry about. England is scheduled to come back in 2022. These are just the little building blocks that complete the entire picture.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Son of Pakistan legend scored 265 runs in a T20 game with 29 sixes

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1980 ( 12.92 % ) Babar Azam 10808 ( 70.5 % ) Steve Smith 539 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1072 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 389 ( 2.54 % ) Rashid Khan 83 ( 0.54 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 200 ( 1.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 65 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 45 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 124 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1980 ( 12.92 % ) Babar Azam 10808 ( 70.5 % ) Steve Smith 539 ( 3.52 % ) Ben Stokes 1072 ( 6.99 % ) Kane Williamson 389 ( 2.54 % ) Rashid Khan 83 ( 0.54 % ) Pat Cummins 26 ( 0.17 % ) Rohit Sharma 200 ( 1.3 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 65 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 45 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 124 ( 0.81 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...