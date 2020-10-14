Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali admitted that he has been really impressed with Danish Aziz’s performance in the National T20 Cup.

Haider’s praise for Aziz comes after the 24-year-old hammered an unbeaten 72, which came off 47 balls and included eight boundaries and four sixes, in Sindh’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He handed Sindh a two-wicket win by smashing the last ball of the match for six.

Talent at it's best 👌 — Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) October 13, 2020

“Talent at its best,” Haider, who is considered to be a rising star, said on Twitter.

Aziz is starting to gain a reputation as a finisher as he walloped an unbeaten 59, which came off 32 deliveries and included five boundaries and three sixes, in Sindh’s three-wicket win over Central Punjab on October 10.

He has now scored 162 runs in six games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 162 and a strike-rate of 163.63.

As for Haider, who is playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, he has accumulated 156 runs in five games, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

Coming Soon Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan Central Punjab Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Northern Sindh Southern Punjab Results Vote Which team are you backing to win the National T20 Cup? Balochistan 185 ( 4.75 % ) Central Punjab 785 ( 20.14 % ) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 951 ( 24.4 % ) Northern 1274 ( 32.68 % ) Sindh 562 ( 14.42 % ) Southern Punjab 141 ( 3.62 % ) Back

