‘Talent at its best’, Haider Ali likes what he sees from Pakistan player gaining more and more attention

Haider Ali has been impressed with Danish Aziz

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Haider Ali admitted that he has been really impressed with Danish Aziz’s performance in the National T20 Cup.

Haider’s praise for Aziz comes after the 24-year-old hammered an unbeaten 72, which came off 47 balls and included eight boundaries and four sixes, in Sindh’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He handed Sindh a two-wicket win by smashing the last ball of the match for six.

“Talent at its best,” Haider, who is considered to be a rising star, said on Twitter.

Aziz is starting to gain a reputation as a finisher as he walloped an unbeaten 59, which came off 32 deliveries and included five boundaries and three sixes, in Sindh’s three-wicket win over Central Punjab on October 10.

He has now scored 162 runs in six games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 162 and a strike-rate of 163.63.

As for Haider, who is playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, he has accumulated 156 runs in five games, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.

