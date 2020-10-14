Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan batsman Haider Ali admitted that he has been really impressed with Danish Aziz’s performance in the National T20 Cup.
Haider’s praise for Aziz comes after the 24-year-old hammered an unbeaten 72, which came off 47 balls and included eight boundaries and four sixes, in Sindh’s match against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
He handed Sindh a two-wicket win by smashing the last ball of the match for six.
Talent at it's best 👌
— Haider Ali (@iamhaideraly) October 13, 2020
“Talent at its best,” Haider, who is considered to be a rising star, said on Twitter.
Aziz is starting to gain a reputation as a finisher as he walloped an unbeaten 59, which came off 32 deliveries and included five boundaries and three sixes, in Sindh’s three-wicket win over Central Punjab on October 10.
He has now scored 162 runs in six games, which includes two half-centuries, at an average of 162 and a strike-rate of 163.63.
As for Haider, who is playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, he has accumulated 156 runs in five games, which includes a top score of 90, at an average of 39 and a strike-rate of 171.42.
