Pace bowler Umar Gul said “playing for Pakistan was my dream and Allah gave me [that] great honor”.

Gul’s comments come ahead of his retirement from all forms of cricket, which will happen after the conclusion of the ongoing National T20 Cup.

The 36-year-old took 163 wickets in 47 Tests at an average of 34.06 and 179 wickets in 130 ODIs at an average of 29.34.

As for T20 Internationals, he is Pakistan’s second-highest wicket-taker in the format with 85 wickets in 60 matches at an average of 16.97. Only legendary all-rounder Shahid Afridi is ahead of him with 97 wickets.

Alhamdulillah 🙏 Playing for Pakistan was my dream and Allah gave me great honor. I am proud. https://t.co/dTBG3CxdqR — Umar Gul (@mdk_gul) October 13, 2020

“Alhamdulillah. Playing for Pakistan was my dream and Allah gave me [that] great honor. I am proud,” Gul said on Twitter.

In the National T20 Cup, Gul is representing Balochistan and has claimed seven wickets in five matches at an average of 20.57.

