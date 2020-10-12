Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq heaped praise on former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed, saying he played an absolute blinder in Sindh’s National T20 Cup match against Balochistan.

Sarfaraz, who is captaining Sindh, hammered 44 runs off 28 balls, which included six boundaries and a six, to lead Sindh to a four-wicket win.

Imam, who struck an unbeaten 92, which came off 60 balls and included 11 boundaries, admitted that he thought his side was going to win comfortably at one point.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed played a wonderful innings which won the match for his team. There was a time when I was thinking that we would win comfortably, but he played a blinder,” Imam was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

Sarfaraz has now scored 94 runs in seven matches at an average of 18.80 and a strike-rate of 125.33.

Imam, meanwhile, is the highest run-scorer in the National T20 Cup as he has accumulated 287 runs in six matches, which includes three half-centuries, at an average of 71.75 and a strike-rate of 147.17.

