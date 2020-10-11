Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman Khushdil Shah revealed that he has learned a lot from watching South Africa batsman David Miller and England captain Eoin Morgan.

During Pakistan’s recent tour of England, Khushdil didn’t play any matches, but gained a better understanding of how Morgan “constructs his innings”.

This comes after Khushdil walloped a 35-ball 100 – the fastest for a Pakistan player in T20 cricket – before getting out on the 36th ball he faced in Southern Punjab’s two-wicket win over Sindh in the National T20 Cup.

The 25-year-old thumped eight boundaries and nine sixes during his incredibly impressive knock.

“My favourite shots are the ones which bring me my first boundaries in an innings as they provide me confidence to build an innings,” he told PCB Digital. “I try to learn from the best in business and adopt their practice routines. I used to watch David Miller and then I saw Eoin Morgan in England on how he constructs his innings.”

Khushdil’s knock saw him become the ninth-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 191 runs in five matches at an average of 38.20 and a strike-rate of 207.60.

He also rose to the top of the list in regards of most sixes hit in this year’s National T20 Cup with 13 in total. Mohammad Hafeez, who is playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Asif Ali, who is representing Northern, have both hit 12 sixes.

