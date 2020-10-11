Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Pakistan batsman Khurram Manzoor has said that he enjoys “paddle sweeping the fast bowlers as it is a difficult shot to execute”.

Manzoor’s revelation comes after he hammered a superb 108 for Sindh, which came off 58 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and six sixes, in their narrow two-wicket loss to Southern Punjab.

“I enjoy paddle sweeping the fast bowlers as it is a difficult shot to execute. But, I enjoy that challenge,” the 34-year-old told PCB Digital.

Manzoor, who has scored four T20 centuries, is now the highest run-scorer in the competition with 259 runs in six matches, which includes his century and two fifties, at an average of 43.16 and a strike-rate of 139.24.

