‘Attack is the best defence’, dominant Pakistan veteran says

Veteran Pakistan batsman Khurram Manzoor believes that “attack is the best defence”.

His comments come after he smashed a superb 108 for Sindh, which came off 58 deliveries and included 10 boundaries and six sixes, in their narrow two-wicket loss to Southern Punjab.

Khurram noted that his plan when batting was to score as many runs as possible to give Sindh the best possible chance of winning.

“We had lost the toss and were asked to bat. With the teams able to chase big scores, my plan was to score as much runs as possible for my team by putting up a strong partnership with Asad Shafiq, who provided a great support,” he told PCB Digital.

“With the moisture in the pitch, there were some problems early on. I stuck with what I have learned throughout my career which is, attack is the best defence.”

Manzoor is now the highest run-scorer in the competition with 259 runs in six matches, which includes his century and two fifties, at an average of 43.16 and a strike-rate of 139.24.

