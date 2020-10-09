How to become the next Wasim, Waqar or Akhtar? Zahid reveals the secret

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Mohammad Zahid, the fast bowling coach at Pakistan’s National High Performance Centre (NHPC), has said “there is no shortcut” to becoming the next Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis or Shoaib Akhtar.

Explaining further, Zahid pointed out that the only way to be as successful as the legendary trio is to keep working hard over a long period of time.

Training and having a good level of fitness is also important, Zahid added.

Looking to the future, he admitted that “Pakistan’s fast-bowling looks promising”, but stopped short of naming any bowlers in particular that have been impressing him.

“I’m excited and looking forward to this challenge. It’s early to say but from, what I have seen, the future of Pakistan’s fast-bowling looks promising,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

“But it takes time and sheer hard work to become a bowler like Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis or Shoaib Akhtar. There is no shortcut as you have to train yourself and maintain fitness.”

Wasim and Waqar formed one of the most formidable bowling partnerships in cricket history and tormented opposition batsmen for years.

Wasim featured in 104 Tests and took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62.

He is also the second-highest wicket-taker in ODI history as he claimed 502 wickets in 356 matches at an average of 23.52.

As for Waqar, he picked up 373 wickets in 87 Tests at an average of 23.56.

He also played 262 ODIs and snapped up 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

In regards to Akhtar, he represented Pakistan in 46 Tests, where he took 178 wickets at an average of 25.69.

He also featured in 163 ODIs and claimed 247 wickets at an average of 24.97.

As for his T20 International career, the 45-year-old picked up 19 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 22.73.

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1905 ( 16.41 % ) Waqar Younis 272 ( 2.34 % ) Javed Miandad 604 ( 5.2 % ) Shahid Afridi 3001 ( 25.85 % ) Imran Khan 3005 ( 25.89 % ) Zaheer Abbas 185 ( 1.59 % ) Younis Khan 554 ( 4.77 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 804 ( 6.93 % ) Saeed Anwar 997 ( 8.59 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 73 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 208 ( 1.79 % )

