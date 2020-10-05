Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan admitted that the national team’s tour of England was a “decent series for us”.
Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match series that followed 1-1.
While Wasim said there were a lot of positives from the tour, he conceded that “the result was disappointing”.
“I do feel that we were a little unlucky in England as had we gone one nil up after the first Test, it could well have been an entirely different series,” he told PakPassion. “I believe we fought well and played the moving ball as well as any other Pakistan team to have visited England.
“We showed a huge amount of fight and blooded quite a few youngsters on this tour. Of course, the bottom line as people will point out, is that we lost the Test series but I would counter that by saying that there were a huge number of positives and the biggest one was that our youngsters gained a lot of valuable experience from the tour.
“When you see that our players hadn’t played any cricket for five months whilst England had just played a series against West Indies and had built some momentum, if you take all those things into consideration, it was a decent series for us although the result was disappointing.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Khan clarifies if Shoaib Akhtar is in the running for any Pakistan job