Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan admitted that the national team’s tour of England was a “decent series for us”.

Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0, but drew the three-match series that followed 1-1.

While Wasim said there were a lot of positives from the tour, he conceded that “the result was disappointing”.

“I do feel that we were a little unlucky in England as had we gone one nil up after the first Test, it could well have been an entirely different series,” he told PakPassion. “I believe we fought well and played the moving ball as well as any other Pakistan team to have visited England.

“We showed a huge amount of fight and blooded quite a few youngsters on this tour. Of course, the bottom line as people will point out, is that we lost the Test series but I would counter that by saying that there were a huge number of positives and the biggest one was that our youngsters gained a lot of valuable experience from the tour.

“When you see that our players hadn’t played any cricket for five months whilst England had just played a series against West Indies and had built some momentum, if you take all those things into consideration, it was a decent series for us although the result was disappointing.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Wasim Khan clarifies if Shoaib Akhtar is in the running for any Pakistan job

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1372 ( 11.69 % ) Babar Azam 8516 ( 72.58 % ) Steve Smith 379 ( 3.23 % ) Ben Stokes 828 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 267 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 43 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 18 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 137 ( 1.17 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 50 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 34 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 90 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1372 ( 11.69 % ) Babar Azam 8516 ( 72.58 % ) Steve Smith 379 ( 3.23 % ) Ben Stokes 828 ( 7.06 % ) Kane Williamson 267 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 43 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 18 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 137 ( 1.17 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 50 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 34 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 90 ( 0.77 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...