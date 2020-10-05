Misbah will be first to admit it has been a mixed year, PCB higher-up says

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said Misbah-ul-Haq will be the first to admit that it has been a mixed year in terms of results for him as head coach.

Since being appointed to the dual role in September, Pakistan have had mixed results under Misbah’s leadership.

In the limited overs series against Sri Lanka in September to October last year, Pakistan won the ODI series 2-0, but were whitewashed 3-0 in the three-match T20 series that followed.

They were then beaten 2-0 by Australia in a three-match T20 International series and lost the Test series 2-0.

However, they turned their fortunes around as they beat Sri Lanka 1-0 in a two-Test series and defeated Bangladesh 2-0 in a three-match Twenty20 series.

Pakistan also crushed Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test, which was held in Rawalpindi in February.

During the recent tour of England, Pakistan lost the three-Test series 1-0 and drew the three-match T20 series that followed 1-1.

“The Cricket Committee will conduct a full review of the tour of England and given that Misbah took over his current roles about a year ago, they will also make a full assessment of his performance during this period,” Wasim told PakPassion. “If Misbah were to provide an honest assessment, he would probably say that it’s been a mixed year. Misbah is an honest guy and works pretty hard and he will have a long hard look at what he has achieved.

“In terms of Misbah’s dual role as a Head Coach and Chief Selector, we will have a discussion with him on this subject and certainly about workloads. One point to note is that Younis Khan came into the fold as a batting consultant for the tour of England and if he continues in a similar role, then that will alleviate some of the burden on Misbah’s shoulders.

“As I always say to our critics in Pakistan, please give us some solutions because whenever we ask about who we can replace certain players or coaches with, everyone goes quiet. Criticism and pointing fingers are easy but why not give us solutions for example why not tell us your top 3 coaches who could replace Misbah? This is the kind of challenge we face as changes to any structure or system can only be made if you have better people to bring in.

“Right now, Misbah is the incumbent, he is working hard, he is doing the best he can for Pakistan which he has also done over the past 10 years. Opinions will be divided as fans and media will have their opinions, and that is a healthy thing, but this is something we are trying to manage and will have conversations on this subject with Misbah over the coming weeks.”

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1680 ( 15.99 % ) Waqar Younis 212 ( 2.02 % ) Javed Miandad 554 ( 5.27 % ) Shahid Afridi 2723 ( 25.91 % ) Imran Khan 2750 ( 26.17 % ) Zaheer Abbas 168 ( 1.6 % ) Younis Khan 516 ( 4.91 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 732 ( 6.97 % ) Saeed Anwar 916 ( 8.72 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 66 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 191 ( 1.82 % ) Back

