Haider Ali picks well-known seamer as his favourite Pakistan bowler

Haider Ali has picked left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir as his favourite Pakistan bowler.

Amir has represented Pakistan in 36 Tests and taken 119 wickets at an average of 30.47, while he has also claimed 81 wickets in 61 ODIs at an average of 29.62.

As for his T20 International career, Amir has picked up 59 wickets in 50 games at an average of 21.40.

Haider revealed that Amir was his favourite bowler during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

Haider is now playing for Northern in the National T20 Cup, where he scored 90 in his first game against Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and followed that up with a 28 runs in his side’s game against Southern Punjab.

Northern’s next match will be against Central Punjab on October 3.

