People can talk, but I can deal with the pressure, Pakistan superstar insists

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi has made it clear that no matter how much people talk, he can deal with the pressure.

This is because he has dealt with such things since a young age and knows how to block it out.

However, being 20 years old and the spearhead of the Pakistan pace attack, Afridi admitted he is lucky to have “great support from the team management, coaching staff, captain and above all my teammates”.

“As a cricketer you are always faced with pressure at whatever level of cricket you are playing in. Whether you are playing for your national side, your franchise or even a club game, it’s all about knowing how to handle pressure,” he told PakPassion.

“In my case, whenever I play for Pakistan, I get great support from the team management, coaching staff, captain and above all my teammates. This sort of support is morale-boosting and has helped me perform well up till now and will also drive me to do better in the future as well.”

Afridi is now playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and finished with figures of 1-38 off his four overs in the team’s opening match against Northern, who are the defending champions.

However, his effort with the ball went in vain as Northern cruised to a 79-run win behind Haider Ali’s 48-ball 90, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, and Zeeshan Malik’s 47-ball 77, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s next game will be against Balochistan on October 2.

