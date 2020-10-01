Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi admitted that “the tour of England was a great learning experience for me”.

Afridi took five wickets in the three-Test series, which Pakistan lost 1-0, at an average of 51.60.

In the three-match T20 series that followed, which ended as a 1-1 draw, the 20-year-old picked up two wickets at an average of 41.

While he would have liked to have taken more wickets, Afridi was grateful for the opportunity to tour England.

“I think it would be fair to say that one never stops learning as a cricketer, no matter how many games you have under your belt,” he told PakPassion. “This process continues throughout your career as you represent your country around the world and against different opponents.

“The tour of England was a great learning experience for me, and I hope to continue this learning and along the way put in some good performances for Pakistan or for any other team that I am representing.”

Afridi is now playing for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the National T20 Cup and finished with figures of 1-38 off his four overs in the team’s opening match against Northern, who are the defending champions.

However, his effort with the ball went in vain as Northern cruised to a 79-run win behind Haider Ali’s 48-ball 90, which included seven boundaries and five sixes, and Zeeshan Malik’s 47-ball 77, which included eight boundaries and three sixes.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s next game will be against Balochistan on October 2.

