Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi has said that his recent hat-trick in a T20 match wouldn’t have been possible without the prayers and support of his parents.

Afridi took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex on September 20, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

The 20-year-old became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

In addition to his parents, Afridi also thanked Allah, “everyone at Hampshire” and his “fans around the world”.

Alhumdulillah, all praises are for Almighty Allah SWT. This hat-trick was not possible without the prayers of my parents. I am grateful to everyone at @hantscricket family for the opportunity and unconditional support. A heartfelt thanks to all my fans around the world.#TheEagle pic.twitter.com/TT4baxrBo0 — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 20, 2020

“Alhumdulillah, all praises are for Almighty Allah SWT. This hat-trick was not possible without the prayers of my parents. I am grateful to everyone at Hampshire Cricket family for the opportunity and unconditional support. A heartfelt thanks to all my fans around the world,” he said on Twitter.

