Shahid Afridi: “He won’t do politics … He knew the strengths of each player, he knew about the weaknesses so when a player wouldn’t perform, he won’t call him names but support him, he would back him”
Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has admitted that not focusing on politics and caring about all the players in the team is what made the late Bob Woolmer a successful and special head coach.
Woolmer tragically died during the 2007 World Cup and would have been 72 this year.
Afridi noted that Woolmer was well aware of the weaknesses of each player, but instead of calling them names or demeaning them, he would support and back them to get better.
“He won’t do politics … He knew the strengths of each player, he knew about the weaknesses so when a player wouldn’t perform, he won’t call him names but support him, he would back him,” Afridi told Arab News Pakistan.