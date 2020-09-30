Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has admitted that not focusing on politics and caring about all the players in the team is what made the late Bob Woolmer a successful and special head coach.

Woolmer tragically died during the 2007 World Cup and would have been 72 this year.

Afridi noted that Woolmer was well aware of the weaknesses of each player, but instead of calling them names or demeaning them, he would support and back them to get better.

“He won’t do politics … He knew the strengths of each player, he knew about the weaknesses so when a player wouldn’t perform, he won’t call him names but support him, he would back him,” Afridi told Arab News Pakistan.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1593 ( 15.96 % ) Waqar Younis 206 ( 2.06 % ) Javed Miandad 514 ( 5.15 % ) Shahid Afridi 2577 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 2611 ( 26.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 161 ( 1.61 % ) Younis Khan 497 ( 4.98 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 702 ( 7.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 872 ( 8.74 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 63 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 183 ( 1.83 % ) Back

Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1593 ( 15.96 % ) Waqar Younis 206 ( 2.06 % ) Javed Miandad 514 ( 5.15 % ) Shahid Afridi 2577 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 2611 ( 26.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 161 ( 1.61 % ) Younis Khan 497 ( 4.98 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 702 ( 7.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 872 ( 8.74 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 63 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 183 ( 1.83 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...