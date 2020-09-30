Mohammad Yousuf closely watched which two Pakistan players bat?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf closely watched Test captain Azhar Ali and opener Ahmed Shehzad bat in the nets at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

Yousuf was recently appointed as the NHPC’s batting coach and was seen talking and giving advice to Azhar and Shehzad.

NHPC Batting Coach Mohammad Yousuf keeping a close eye on the proceedings at the nets as Ahmed Shehzad and Azhar Ali practice under his supervision. Coaches Shahid Aslam and Atiq-uz-Zaman also helping out the players. pic.twitter.com/KmGeJKL3Er — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 29, 2020

Pakistan assistant coach Shahid Aslam and NHPC fielding coach Atiq-uz-Zaman were also present for the session.

With the National T20 Cup starting on September 30, Azhar won’t be taking part in the tournament as he isn’t a member of any squad, while Shehzad will miss it since he only recently recovered from a hand injury. However, Azhar will commentate during the competition.

The 35-year-old recently captained Pakistan in the three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 1-0.

He finished as Pakistan’s highest run-scorer with 210 runs, which included a superb 141 not out in the third Test, at an average of 52.50.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1593 ( 15.96 % ) Waqar Younis 206 ( 2.06 % ) Javed Miandad 514 ( 5.15 % ) Shahid Afridi 2577 ( 25.82 % ) Imran Khan 2611 ( 26.16 % ) Zaheer Abbas 161 ( 1.61 % ) Younis Khan 497 ( 4.98 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 702 ( 7.03 % ) Saeed Anwar 872 ( 8.74 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 63 ( 0.63 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 183 ( 1.83 % ) Back

