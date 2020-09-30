Mohammad Yousuf closely watched which two Pakistan players bat?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf closely watched Test captain Azhar Ali and opener Ahmed Shehzad bat in the nets at the National High Performance Centre (NHPC).

Yousuf was recently appointed as the NHPC’s batting coach and was seen talking and giving advice to Azhar and Shehzad.

Pakistan assistant coach Shahid Aslam and NHPC fielding coach Atiq-uz-Zaman were also present for the session.

With the National T20 Cup starting on September 30, Azhar won’t be taking part in the tournament as he isn’t a member of any squad, while Shehzad will miss it since he only recently recovered from a hand injury. However, Azhar will commentate during the competition.

The 35-year-old recently captained Pakistan in the three-Test series against England, which Pakistan lost 1-0.

He finished as Pakistan’s highest run-scorer with 210 runs, which included a superb 141 not out in the third Test, at an average of 52.50.

