Pakistan legend ready and willing to train cricketers in Saudi Arabia

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said that he “will definitely go” and help train cricketers in Saudi Arabia if he gets a request to do so.

Afridi is one of the greatest players Pakistan has produced and said that he would be honoured to help Saudi Arabia in this matter as “this is our own county and the people are our own”.

The 40-year-old added that he has been to Saudi Arabia before and feels that cricket should become a major sport there.

His comments come after the ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, and Pakistan’s Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, Dr. Fehmida Mirza met this month and discussed about cooperating in the field of sports and cricket in particular.

“If I get a request [to train Saudi cricketers] I will definitely go as this is our own county and the people are our own,” Afridi told Arab News Pakistan. “I have been to Saudi Arabia previously. In my opinion there should be cricket [in Saudi Arabia]. There is our [Pakistani] community, which also likes to play cricket.”

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

He also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

The former captain also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

