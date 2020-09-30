Kamran Akmal feels insulted by Pakistan’s domestic contracts

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Veteran Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has admitted that he feels insulted by the new domestic contracts handed out.

He questioned why he didn’t get an A+ category contract when the criteria revolved around a player’s seniority and performance in all three formats.

Akmal has been one of the top performers in domestic cricket over the past few years, but received a Category A contract for this year’s domestic season.

The claim is that they have given A+ contracts considering a player’s seniority & high performance in all three formats…which i think I couldn’t meet 🤔 https://t.co/XFPtag3A4I — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) September 28, 2020

“The claim is that they have given A+ contracts considering a player’s seniority and high performance in all three formats…which I think I couldn’t meet,” Akmal said on Twitter.

Akmal will be aiming for another strong domestic season, which will start with the National T20 Cup.

The 38-year-old will represent Central Punjab in the tournament, which will run from September 30 to October 18.

Central Punjab’s first match will be against Southern Punjab on September 30.

