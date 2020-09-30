Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup

Faheem Ashraf will miss the National T20 Cup due to fitness concerns

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf has been ruled out of the National T20 Cup over fitness concerns.

Faheem, who was supposed to represent Central Punjab, will be replaced by Ali Shan.

For Faheem, this is another setback in his hopes of regaining his spot in the Pakistan team.

The 26-year-old last played international cricket in October 2019.

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Central Punjab’s first match will be against Southern Punjab on September 30.

