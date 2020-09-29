Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed has given Sharjeel Khan the thumbs up ahead of the National T20 Cup, saying the 31-year-old is “a dashing batsman and stroke player”.

Sarfaraz, who will captain Sindh in the tournament, has high hopes for Sharjeel.

In fact, Sharjeel hopes to use the tournament as a stepping stone to get back into the Pakistan team.

Sharjeel hasn’t played international cricket since 2017 as he was banned for five years, with two-and-a-half years suspended, for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, he made his comeback in this year’s PSL and scored 199 runs in 10 matches for the Karachi Kings at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

“I think in our team, Sharjeel Khan will play a key role. He is a dashing batsman and stroke player and when he plays well he makes a match one-sided. In T20 format, you need to perform in both batting and bowling departments, we have balance and experience in both departments,” Sarfaraz was quoted as saying by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) website.

“We would aim to gain and then sustain momentum with an eye on the semi-finals; T20 is a kind of format where momentum is the key and if we get that early we can go a long way in the tournament.”

The National T20 Cup will be held from September 30 to October 18.

Sindh’s first match will be against Balochistan in Multan on October 1.

