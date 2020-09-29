Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq targets clean sweep of Zimbabwe

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq is targeting a clean sweep of Zimbabwe in the upcoming limited overs series.

Pakistan’s home series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.

The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.

For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.

With six matches being played in total, Misbah wants the men in green to emerge victorious in each and every one.

“Our main focus will be to clean sweep the tour. It will help us find our strength for upcoming tours,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1256 ( 11.77 % ) Babar Azam 7754 ( 72.68 % ) Steve Smith 325 ( 3.05 % ) Ben Stokes 754 ( 7.07 % ) Kane Williamson 243 ( 2.28 % ) Rashid Khan 40 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 16 ( 0.15 % ) Rohit Sharma 120 ( 1.12 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 45 ( 0.42 % ) Kagiso Rabada 32 ( 0.3 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 84 ( 0.79 % )

