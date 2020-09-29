Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has said that limited overs captain Babar Azam will benefit from the upcoming series against Zimbabwe as it will be a confidence booster for him.
However, Misbah noted that it will not only be Azam who profits from the limited overs series, but all the players that get picked as well.
“Home series against Zimbabwe will be a confidence booster for not only [for] the captain, [but] for all the players,” Misbah was quoted as saying by Ary Sports.
Pakistan’s series against Zimbabwe will consist of three ODIs and three T20 Internationals.
The three ODIs will be held in Multan on October 30, November 1 and 3. As for the T20 series, the three matches will take place in Rawalpindi on November 7, 8 and 10.
For Multan, it will be the first time international cricket has returned there in over 12 years.
