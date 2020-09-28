Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi reminisced about his superb century against India in the Sahara Friendship Cup in 1998.

Afridi smashed a brilliant 109 in the fourth ODI in Toronto, which came off 94 balls and included seven boundaries and six sixes.

Thanks to his second ODI century, Pakistan won the match by 134 runs and Afridi was named Man of the Match. Furthermore, Pakistan won the Sahara Friendship Cup as they took an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.

Good old days! Really enjoyed playing Sahara Cup in Canada, there were some really exciting matches followed by supporters from around the world, and yes really enjoyed this innings 🙂 https://t.co/fFlpuy03h3 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) September 19, 2020

“Good old days! Really enjoyed playing Sahara Cup in Canada, there were some really exciting matches followed by supporters from around the world, and yes really enjoyed this innings,” Afridi said on Twitter.

Afridi played 27 Tests and scored 1,716 runs, which included five centuries, at an average of 36.51. He also took 48 wickets at an average of 35.60.

The 40-year-old also appeared in 398 ODIs, amassing 8,064 runs, which included six centuries, at an average of 23.57. As for his bowling, he claimed 395 wickets at an average of 34.51.

He also represented his country in 99 Twenty20 Internationals and accumulated 1,416 runs at an average of 17.92 and 98 wickets at an average of 24.44.

Coming Soon Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram Waqar Younis Javed Miandad Shahid Afridi Imran Khan Zaheer Abbas Younis Khan Shoaib Akhtar Saeed Anwar Saqlain Mushtaq Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite Pakistan cricketer of all time? Wasim Akram 1396 ( 16.05 % ) Waqar Younis 182 ( 2.09 % ) Javed Miandad 416 ( 4.78 % ) Shahid Afridi 2243 ( 25.78 % ) Imran Khan 2351 ( 27.03 % ) Zaheer Abbas 136 ( 1.56 % ) Younis Khan 415 ( 4.77 % ) Shoaib Akhtar 610 ( 7.01 % ) Saeed Anwar 727 ( 8.36 % ) Saqlain Mushtaq 51 ( 0.59 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 172 ( 1.98 % ) Back

