‘Bro it was coming’ – Pakistan captain Azhar Ali knew Babar Azam would do what?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali knew that star batsman Babar Azam was due for a big knock after the latter scored a superb century for Somerset, saying “bro it was coming”.

Azam smashed a sensational 114 not out for Somerset in their Vitality Blast match against Glamorgan on September 16.

Azam’s career-best T20 knock came off 62 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.

The 25-year-old was named Man of the Match as Somerset cruised to a 66-run win.

“Fabulous century Babar Azam, bro it was coming,” Azhar said on Twitter.

