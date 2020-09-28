Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali knew that star batsman Babar Azam was due for a big knock after the latter scored a superb century for Somerset, saying “bro it was coming”.

Azam smashed a sensational 114 not out for Somerset in their Vitality Blast match against Glamorgan on September 16.

Azam’s career-best T20 knock came off 62 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.

The 25-year-old was named Man of the Match as Somerset cruised to a 66-run win.

Fabulous century @babarazam258 bro it was coming 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Ekzcz6lOHH — Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 16, 2020

“Fabulous century Babar Azam, bro it was coming,” Azhar said on Twitter.

Coming Soon Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Kane Williamson Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Rohit Sharma Marnus Labuschagne Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 1217 ( 11.76 % ) Babar Azam 7531 ( 72.78 % ) Steve Smith 309 ( 2.99 % ) Ben Stokes 729 ( 7.05 % ) Kane Williamson 235 ( 2.27 % ) Rashid Khan 38 ( 0.37 % ) Pat Cummins 15 ( 0.14 % ) Rohit Sharma 117 ( 1.13 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 44 ( 0.43 % ) Kagiso Rabada 30 ( 0.29 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 82 ( 0.79 % ) Back

