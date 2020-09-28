Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali knew that star batsman Babar Azam was due for a big knock after the latter scored a superb century for Somerset, saying “bro it was coming”.
Azam smashed a sensational 114 not out for Somerset in their Vitality Blast match against Glamorgan on September 16.
Azam’s career-best T20 knock came off 62 balls and included nine boundaries and five sixes.
The 25-year-old was named Man of the Match as Somerset cruised to a 66-run win.
Fabulous century @babarazam258 bro it was coming 👏👏👏 https://t.co/Ekzcz6lOHH
— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 16, 2020

