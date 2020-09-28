Image courtesy of: Zimbio
Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf insisted it’s “wrong to say that India or BCCI was behind” Saeed Ajmal being banned from bowling.
In fact, Rauf pointed out that he was the first person to report the legendary spinner for a suspect bowling action.
He further added that people in Pakistan “don’t even know what the 15 degree rule is”.
“If India had hold over ICC, then Gavaskar would not have [been] included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. It’s wrong to say that India or BCCI was behind Ajmal’s ban,” Rauf told Cricket Pakistan.
“I was the first person to report Saeed Ajmal. Most people in Pakistan don’t even know what the 15 degree rule is.”
ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball