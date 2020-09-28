Asad Rauf clarifies if India and BCCI got Pakistan spinner Saeed Ajmal banned from bowling

Posted on by
Asad Rauf clarifies if India and BCCI got Saeed Ajmal banned from bowling Pakistan cricket

Asad Rauf: “It’s wrong to say that India or BCCI was behind Ajmal’s ban”

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf insisted it’s “wrong to say that India or BCCI was behind” Saeed Ajmal being banned from bowling.

In fact, Rauf pointed out that he was the first person to report the legendary spinner for a suspect bowling action.

He further added that people in Pakistan “don’t even know what the 15 degree rule is”.

“If India had hold over ICC, then Gavaskar would not have [been] included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. It’s wrong to say that India or BCCI was behind Ajmal’s ban,” Rauf told Cricket Pakistan.

“I was the first person to report Saeed Ajmal. Most people in Pakistan don’t even know what the 15 degree rule is.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon
Who is your favourite current India cricketer?
Who is your favourite current India cricketer?
Who is your favourite current India cricketer?

Leave a Reply