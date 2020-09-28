Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Pakistan umpire Asad Rauf insisted it’s “wrong to say that India or BCCI was behind” Saeed Ajmal being banned from bowling.

In fact, Rauf pointed out that he was the first person to report the legendary spinner for a suspect bowling action.

He further added that people in Pakistan “don’t even know what the 15 degree rule is”.

“If India had hold over ICC, then Gavaskar would not have [been] included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires. It’s wrong to say that India or BCCI was behind Ajmal’s ban,” Rauf told Cricket Pakistan.

“I was the first person to report Saeed Ajmal. Most people in Pakistan don’t even know what the 15 degree rule is.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli Rohit Sharma MS Dhoni Mohammed Shami Ravindra Jadeja Hardik Pandya Lokesh Rahul Jasprit Bumrah Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Other (Comment in the comment section below) Results Vote Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 111 ( 36.04 % ) Rohit Sharma 51 ( 16.56 % ) MS Dhoni 59 ( 19.16 % ) Mohammed Shami 47 ( 15.26 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 2 ( 0.65 % ) Hardik Pandya 4 ( 1.3 % ) Lokesh Rahul 22 ( 7.14 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 3 ( 0.97 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 1 ( 0.32 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 7 ( 2.27 % ) Back

Who is your favourite current India cricketer? Virat Kohli 111 ( 36.04 % ) Rohit Sharma 51 ( 16.56 % ) MS Dhoni 59 ( 19.16 % ) Mohammed Shami 47 ( 15.26 % ) Ravindra Jadeja 2 ( 0.65 % ) Hardik Pandya 4 ( 1.3 % ) Lokesh Rahul 22 ( 7.14 % ) Jasprit Bumrah 3 ( 0.97 % ) Kuldeep Yadav 1 ( 0.32 % ) Yuzvendra Chahal 1 ( 0.32 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 7 ( 2.27 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...