Azhar Ali impressed with Pakistan youngster, calls him ‘extraordinary’

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali heaped praise on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi after he took six wickets in a T20 match for Hampshire recently, calling him “extraordinary”.

Afridi took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex on September 20, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

The 20-year-old became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

“Extraordinary Shaheen Shah Afridi,” Azhar said on Twitter.

