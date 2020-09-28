Azhar Ali impressed with Pakistan youngster, calls him ‘extraordinary’

Posted on by
Azhar Ali impressed with Pakistan youngster, calls him extraordinary

Azhar Ali: “Extraordinary Shaheen Shah Afridi”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali heaped praise on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi after he took six wickets in a T20 match for Hampshire recently, calling him “extraordinary”.

Afridi took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex on September 20, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.

The 20-year-old became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.

“Extraordinary Shaheen Shah Afridi,” Azhar said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?

Leave a Reply