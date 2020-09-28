Azhar Ali impressed with Pakistan youngster, calls him ‘extraordinary’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo
Pakistan Test captain Azhar Ali heaped praise on left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi after he took six wickets in a T20 match for Hampshire recently, calling him “extraordinary”.
Afridi took incredible figures of 6-19 in Hampshire’s Vitality Blast match against Middlesex on September 20, which included him claiming four wickets in four balls.
The 20-year-old became just the seventh men’s cricketer to achieve that remarkable feat in T20 cricket.
Extraordinary @iShaheenAfridi 👏👏👏 https://t.co/8c86aWGirO
— Azhar Ali (@AzharAli_) September 20, 2020
“Extraordinary Shaheen Shah Afridi,” Azhar said on Twitter.
ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball
Who is the best cricketer in the world today?