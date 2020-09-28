Asad Rauf slams Pakistan team for their ‘lack of knowledge’ in what area?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former international umpire Asad Rauf has criticised the Pakistan team for their “lack of knowledge” on how to use the Decision Review System (DRS) properly.

Rauf noted that Pakistan have a tendency to use the DRS “because the bowlers are desperate for wickets”.

Instead of doing such things, he said the national team needs to be educated on how to use the DRS to their advantage.

“Pakistan have not used DRS properly because of [a] lack of knowledge,” Rauf told Cricket Pakistan. “There is only a limited number of reviews available and that too are not utilised efficiently. You can’t just use them because the bowlers are desperate for wickets.

“Top teams like Australia, who have hired the services of Simon Taufel in the past, educate their players about how to use DRS and we should do the same.”

