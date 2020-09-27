Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan cricketer Iqbal Qasim has admitted he is worried that left-arm seamer Shaheen Shah Afridi will burn out if his workload is not managed carefully going forward.

Iqbal, who recently resigned as PCB cricket committee head, noted that Pakistan need to be very cautious with Afridi since he represents the country in all three formats.

With Afridi being the spearhead of the pace attack, Iqbal pointed out that the last thing the national team would want is to have the 20-year-old spend a lot of time on the sidelines with injuries.

“Shaheen has maintained his performances since he was included in the team. He is gradually progressing as a senior player. He should be an example for the upcoming fast bowlers,” Iqbal said on ARY News’ Sports Room programme.

“But he will wear out if his workload isn’t controlled. He has been playing all three formats, T20 leagues, domestic cricket. The rotation policy of the bowlers should be viewed by the selectors and pick them when needed.”

