Pakistan cricketer savagely shoots down the hype around Naseem Shah

Former Pakistan fast bowler Farooq Hamid savagely shot down all the hype surrounding teenage pace sensation Naseem Shah, saying he is just “an average bowler when it comes to quality”.

The 17-year-old has represented Pakistan in seven Tests thus far, taking 16 wickets at an average of 34.81, but he has yet to make his debut in limited overs cricket.

He holds the record of being the second-youngest bowler to take a five-for and the youngest to claim a hat-trick in Test cricket.

Despite this, Hamid doesn’t think the teenager is anything special and said that Pakistan currently have “no genuine fast bowlers in the team”.

“We have no genuine fast bowlers in the team and though Naseem Shah is quick, he is just an average bowler when it comes to quality,” Hamid, who only represented Pakistan in one Test match, told Dawn.

