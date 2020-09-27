Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan spinner Iqbal Qasim believes that removing Sarfaraz Ahmed as T20 captain has “disturbed the team”.

Iqbal questioned why Sarfaraz was sacked as T20 skipper, especially as Pakistan had a high win ratio under his leadership.

Sarfaraz was stripped of the captaincy in all formats in October 2019. Babar Azam replaced him as limited overs captain, while Azhar Ali took over as Test skipper.

Since his removal as captain, Sarfaraz has only played once for Pakistan, which came during the recent tour of England, where he featured in the third T20 International. This is due to the fact that Mohammad Rizwan has surpassed him as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper.

“He should not be sacked from T20 cricket. We disturbed the team by removing him, the team’s winning ratio was high under his leadership,” Iqbal said on ARY News’ Sports Room programme.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Pakistan player claims he bowled at 115 mph – 15 miles quicker than Shoaib Akhtar’s fastest ball

Coming Soon Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! No! Results Vote Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 400 ( 68.73 % ) No! 182 ( 31.27 % ) Back

Will Sarfaraz Ahmed play for Pakistan again? Yes! 400 ( 68.73 % ) No! 182 ( 31.27 % ) Back

Share this

WhatsApp

More

Tweet

Email











Like this: Like Loading...