Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has praised limited overs captain Babar Azam, opener Abid Ali and wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan for their performance over the last year.

Azam has been Pakistan’s most consistent player, scoring runs regularly whether it be on home soil or abroad.

As for Abid, he made his Test debut in December 2019 and has excelled in the longest format, scoring 460 runs in six Tests, which includes two centuries and a fifty, at an average of 57.50.

He also averages 47.75 after featuring in four ODIs, but hasn’t played in the 50-over format since October last year.

In regards to Rizwan, he was one of the bright spots for Pakistan during their recent tour of England.

In the three-Test series, Rizwan scored 161 runs, which included two half-centuries, at an average of 40.25.

He also took five catches and had one stumping.

As for the three-match T20 series, Rizwan didn’t bat in the two games he played, but took one catch and had a stumping as well.

“Babar’s and Abid’s performances were exceptional, Rizwan emerging as a decent wicketkeeper-batsman. He performed consistently well in domestic cricket and has worked very hard on his batting and wicketkeeping,” Misbah told Cricingif as quoted by Ary Sports.

